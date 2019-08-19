Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

zorazhuang for Getty images

What will it going to take to get shares of Baidu (BIDU) rising again? China’s leading search engine, which has seen its stock lose about two-thirds of its value over the past year, is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earning results after the closing bell Monday.

Baidu stock, which is trading near 52-week lows, has fallen almost 40% since the company announced first quarter earnings results, which revealed a revenue loss of $47 million. The Chinese equivalent of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has suffered amid increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China as fewer companies are advertising on its platform.

In other words, the company is in desperate need of some good news.

As with Google, Baidu operates with a similar conglomerate mentality, offering a wide array of marketing services and display advertisements in addition to its search engine utilization services. But unlike Google, a potential decline in the Chinese economy, along with the trade war, has become a concern for investors.

While the company’s recent divestments of non-core business, aimed at boosting the bottom line, are well-intentioned, analysts have scaled back their expectations. And Baidu will need to provide strong guidance for investors to believe in the stock’s recovery potential.

In the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects Baidu to earn 98 cents per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 58.8% year over year to $4.05 per share, while full-year revenue of $15.25 billion would rise 0.3% year over year.

The almost 60% decline in year-over-year profits highlights the reason for the stock’s underperformance. But it does suggest that much of the pessimism surrounding the business could already be priced into the stock. Revenue rose 15% year over year in the first quarter, of which ad revenue accounted for 73% of Baidu's Q1 revenue. Notably, the company's TAC (traffic acquisition costs) accounted for 18% of its ad revenue. TAC rose 41% year over year in Q1. The metric, when compared to Google, suggests Baidu isn't spending too much to attract advertisers.

If TAC remains stable in Q2, it would allay concerns that Baidu is not struggling to retain advertisers. Beyond TAC results and the top- and bottom-line numbers, Wall Street will want Baidu to provide an update on recent divestments, particularly its financial services and advertising tools segments. That, along with progress of other non-core businesses that could potentially be sold off could help boost profitability. The company’s investments in its core search business and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will also be an area of focus.

All told, Baidu will need to demonstrate more optimism in its reported numbers as well as is guidance, especially at a time when the company’s operating margins have trended lower. That said, there’s still a lot to like here as Baidu still controls more than 70% of China’s Internet search engine market. And as the company works to better diversify its business from mobile internet into the realm of smart home, smart transportation, cloud and autonomous driving markets, this could translate to increased revenue growth in the coming years.