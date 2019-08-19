Quantcast

Baidu beats revenue estimates on strong video streaming growth

By Reuters

Aug 19 (Reuters) - China search engine operator Baidu Inc reported a 1.4% rise in quarterly revenue that beat estimates on Monday, aided bystrong growth in its video streaming platform iQIYI.

Total revenue rose to 26.33 billion yuan ($3.73 billion) from 25.97 billion yuan ($3.68 billion) a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 25.77 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to 2.41 billion yuan ($341.85 million) in the secondquarter ended June 30, from 6.40 billion yuan ($907.81 million) a year earlier.

($1 = 7.0499 Chinese yuan renminbi)





