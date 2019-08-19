Baht's brawn weakens sick man of Southeast Asia

Reuters





By Clara Ferreira-Marques

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thailand's outperforming currency is battering the sick man of Southeast Asia. The $500 billion economy expanded at its slowest annual rate in almost five years in the second quarter. A stubbornly strong baht is hardly helping. Bangkok can do more to ease the pressure: spending, tempering inflows, and pushing its hefty domestic funds to venture abroad.

The baht's popularity is making those problems worse. While emerging-market currencies have largely softened as interest rates fall and tensions between Washington and Beijing rise, the Thai currency is now at its strongest level in six years. Investors have made it an unwilling safe haven, piling into its bonds and betting the currency will keep rising. At the same time, domestic funds are staying home.

Massaging the currency is easier said than done. Politics are not supportive. Spending on big projects that might have increased imports has slowed under a rickety coalition; the 2020 budget remains snarled. A $10 billion stimulus package announced last week is more cash handouts than new bridges.

President Donald Trump's push to weaken the U.S. dollar isn't helpful either. Thai officials will be wary of sliding towards capital controls, and of intervening to buy greenbacks: Thailand wants to avoid being named a manipulator by a cantankerous White House.

The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 1.5% earlier this month. It has room to do more there - and beyond. It has already sought to cool speculative inflows by tackling non-residents' baht accounts, and might restrict bond supply too. Officials, meanwhile, could push conservative Thai funds to invest more in faster growing neighbours, as Japan Inc. does. Large corporates like Thai Bev and others are already doing so. If pension and investment funds follow, the brawny baht might weaken at last.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Thailand's gross domestic product expanded 2.3% from a year earlier in the second quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board said on Aug. 19, marking the weakest annual pace in almost five years.

- A Reuters poll of 12 economists, published on Aug. 15, had forecast 2.4% year-on-year growth for the April to June quarter, the weakest pace since the last quarter of 2014.

- The national planning agency cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast to a range of 2.7% to 3.2%, versus 3.3% to 3.8% projected in May.

- Thailand's finance minister said on Aug. 16 that the country was planning a stimulus package worth $10 billion that would include support for farmers and tourism.

- Thailand's central bank on Aug. 7 unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2011 by 25 basis points, to 1.5%.

- The baht was trading on Aug. 19 at 30.86 to the dollar. So far this year, the baht has strengthened just over 5%, making it the top-performer among Asia's emerging market currencies.