Bafin opposes banning banks from charging savers negative interest rates

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany's financial markets watchdog Bafin does not favour banning banks from charging retail customers negative interest rates to improve profitability, its president said on Thursday.

The comment from Bafin president Felix Hufeld comes amid a debate in Germany and elsewhere in Europe about whether banks, long under pressure from ultra low interest rates, may pass along charges they incur when they park their cash at the central bank.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany's financial markets watchdog Bafin does not favour banning banks from charging retail customers negative interest rates to improve profitability, its president said on Thursday.

The comment from Bafin president Felix Hufeld comes amid a debate in Germany and elsewhere in Europe about whether banks, long under pressure from ultra low interest rates, may pass along charges they incur when they park their cash at the central bank.