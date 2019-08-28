Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Badger Meter, Inc. ( BMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.95, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $49.95, representing a -18.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.57 and a 6.97% increase over the 52 week low of $46.70.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .65%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.