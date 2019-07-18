Badger Meter (BMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.28, changing hands as low as $52.42 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.695 per share, with $61.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.05.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »