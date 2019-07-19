Badger Meter (BMI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported relatively lackluster second-quarter 2019 results with year-over-year decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings due to order postponements.





Ne t earnings for the reported quarter were $11.4 million or 39 cents per share compared with $6.2 million or 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower cost of sales. Notably, second-quarter 2018 earnings were negatively impacted by higher pension and retirement charges.Adjusted earnings for the reported quarter were 39 cents per share compared with 42 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8 cents.

Revenues



Net sales were $103.5 million compared with $113.6 million in the year-ago quarter as customers largely deferred orders awaiting the company's next generation large static meters and LTE-M radio products. The top line lagged the consensus estimate of $117 million.



Other Details



Cost of sales decreased from $72.1 million to $63.3 million due to stringent cost-cutting exercises. Gross profit was $40.3 million, down from $41.5 million in the year-earlier quarter, the respective margins being 38.9% and 36.5%. Despite lower sales revenues, gross margin improved year over year due to positive product and regional sales mix, as well as favorable price dynamics as brass input costs remained lower. Operating earnings were $15 million or 14.5% of sales, which improved 10 basis points year over year.



Notably, Badger Meter advanced the launch process of the new three- and four-inch commercial E-Series Ultrasonic meters. The company continued its thrust on innovating new products, owing to which customers deferred orders to obtain the latest version of advanced technology products.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



During the second quarter, Badger Meter generated $23.1 million of net cash from operations compared with $18.4 million a year ago, bringing the tally for first-half 2019 and first-half 2018 to $40.9 million and $25.2 million, respectively. Free cash flow was about $20.8 million, up 28% from the prior-year quarter. As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had a cash balance of $23.9 million with $4.6 million of short-term debt.



Moving Forward



Management remains optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, supported by a solid backlog, customer acceptance of its new products and lower brass input costs.



The company is poised to gain from strong order rates for innovative water solutions, including newly launched larger size E-Series Ultrasonic meters and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios. It aims to enhance shareholder value through organic and inorganic investments on the back of its solid balance sheet.



