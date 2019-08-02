Quantcast

Bad loan sale weighs on profit at Italy's UBI, fees hit record level

By Reuters

Reuters


MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth largest bank UBI Banca said on Friday it has posted record fees in the second quarter while net profit fell due the provisions related to the recent sale of 900 million euros ($998.8 million) of bad loans.

Net profit fell to 48.7 million euros, after a negative impact from the soured debt disposal for 70 millions euros.

The share of gross impaired loans over total lending fell to 9.23% from 10.36% at the end of March, thanks to the sale announced in July.

Net commissions rose by 2.8% from the previous quarter to 412 million euros, a level which the bank said was its best ever, and were ahead of analyst estimates distributed by the bank. The bank said the good trend for commissions is expected to continue under current market conditions.

Net interest income, a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core retail business, fell by 1.1% to 440.6 million euros, slightly below analyst expectations. The fall was due to non-recurring negative items of 7.4 millions and a 4 million euros increase in the cost of funding.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 12%, compared with 11.47% at the end of March.

($1 = 0.9011 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar