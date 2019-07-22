BA pilots vote for strike action - UK pilot union BALPA

Quantcast

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Airways pilots have overwhelmingly voted for strike action, pilot union BALPA said on Monday, in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season of the British flag carrier.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said that it did not currently have dates for any potential strike action, adding that further negotiations with BA were on hold while the airline attempted to block strike action in court on Tuesday.

BALPA said 93% of the votes cast were in favour of industrial action. Turnout was 90%.





