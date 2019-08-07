B2Gold's (BTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

B2Gold Corp BTG reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The reported figure was flat with the year-ago quarter.

Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 4 cents per share compared with 2 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.





The company reported revenues of $267 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. However, the top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307 million.

B2Gold Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



B2Gold Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

Operational Update

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was a record 246,020 ounces in the reported quarter, 8% above the company's budget. This can be attributed to Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto and La Libertadmines. On a year-over-year basis, gold production rose 2% in the quarter under review.



The company reported consolidated cash operating costs of $456 per ounce in the second quarter, 8% below the budgeted level. Compared with the prior-year quarter's cash operating cost of $410 per ounce, the figure exhibited an improvement of 11% driven by lower grade ore tonnage processed at Fekola and lower operating costs incurred by Fekola during the start-up phase in the second quarter of 2018. Moreover, operating costs at the other locations were higher in the reported quarter stoked by higher fuel costs and labor costs. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $807 per ounce were significantly below budget by 10%. However, the figure improved 23% year over year.

Financial Position

B2Gold's cash and cash equivalents were $113.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 compared with $102.7 million as of Dec 31, 2018. The company recorded operating cash flow of $83.3 million for the second quarter compared with $80 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

Backed by the higher-than-expected gold production so far in 2019, B2Gold remains well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance, and produce gold at 935,000-975,000 ounces in 2019. Consolidated cash costs are projected to remain low in 2019 with cash operating costs at $520-$560 per ounce and AISC guidance is at $835-$875 per ounce.

If the sale of the Nicaraguan operations to Calibre is completed early in the fourth quarter of 2019, and B2Gold maintains an interest of 31% in Calibre, thereafter, the company expects that it will meet the low end of its production guidance range for 2019. B2Gold also anticipates that it will meet its 2019 consolidated cash cost and AISC guidance ranges.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, B2Gold has gained 44.8% compared with the industry 's growth of 46.2%.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

B2Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are SSR Mining Inc SSRM , Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Arconic Inc. ARNC , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SSR Mining has an expected earnings growth rate of 134.8% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 58.7% in the past year.

Alamos Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of a whopping 260% for the current year. The company's shares have gained 35.6% in a year's time.

Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.2% for the ongoing year. The stock has moved up 12.2% over the past year.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>