AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Bookings Down Y/Y

AZZ Inc.AZZ reported earnings per share of 81 cents in first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended May 31, 2019). The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 14.1%. Moreover, the bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago earnings of 60 cents by 34.4%.
Total Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported revenues of $289.1 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286 million by 1.2%.
Driven by strength in its reportable segments, the top line increased 10.2% from $262.3 million registered in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from Energy and Metal Coatings segments increased a respective 13.6% and 5.9% year over year.
Bookings in first-quarter fiscal 2020 were down 13.3% year over year to $256.3 million. In the first half of 2019, the company booked two big Chinese orders.
At the end of first-quarter fiscal 2020, its total backlog was $300.1 million, down 1.6% from $304.9 million a year ago. Of the existing backlog, 44% will be delivered outside the United States. Quarterly Highlights
Total operating income in the quarter increased 30.4% to $30.9 million from the year-ago figure of $23.7 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses came in at $35.1 million, increasing marginally from $35 million in the prior-year quarter.
Interest expenses decreased 7.9% to $3.6 million from $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2019 amounted to $24 million compared with $20.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Long-term debt (net) was $296.8 million as of May 31, 2019 compared with $240.7 million on Feb 28, 2019.
Net cash used in operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $18.6 million compared with $12.4 million in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Guidance
The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 EPS guidance in the range of $2.25-$2.75. It expects its sales guidance in the range of $950-$1,030 million. Zacks Rank
AZZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
