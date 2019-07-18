AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

AZZ Inc. ( AZZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AZZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.78, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZZ was $45.78, representing a -18.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.05 and a 22.31% increase over the 52 week low of $37.43.

AZZ is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) and Vivint Solar, Inc. ( VSLR ). AZZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports AZZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 32.14%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.