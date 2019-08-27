AZZ Inc (AZZ) Acquires NuZinc, Expands Metal Coatings Segment

AZZ Inc. AZZ announced the acquisition of the assets of NuZinc, LLC - a Garland, TX-based privately-held company. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.





AZZ Inc will operate in NuZinc's 29,000 square foot facility as AZZ Powder Coating and Plating - Garland. The acquired assets will be integrated in the company's existing powder coating and plating operations in the area. The company expects positive impacts of this acquisition on earnings within the first year of operation.NuZinc is a plating company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company provides electroplating services to the markets of aerospace, defense, telecommunications, medical, transportation and commercial industries. Post the acquisition, NuZinc has expanded AZZ Inc's powder coating and plating operations to six in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The buyout will also boost the company's Metal Coatings segment. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated 42 metal coating plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada.Through acquisitions of companies or assets, AZZ Inc intends to expand its geographic footprint and increase customer base. In April 2019, the company completed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of K2 Partners, Inc. and Tennessee Galvanizing, Inc. K2 Partners provides powder coating and electroplating solutions to customers in the Midwest and Southeast from locations in Texas and Florida. Tennessee Galvanizing provides galvanizing solutions to customers throughout the United States.The Metal Coatings segment experienced higher demand in the solar and petrochemical markets. Contributions from the acquisition of Tennessee Galvanizing and K2 Partners also boosted the segment's performance. Courtesy of acquisitions and improving demand, the segment generated revenues worth $289 million in first-quarter fiscal 2020, up 10% from first-quarter fiscal 2019. It is expected that the new acquired assets from NuZinc will boost performance in the segment.The company's shares have lost 25.7% compared with the industry 's decline of 21.3%.





