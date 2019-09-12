AZZ Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AZZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.16, changing hands as high as $44.44 per share. AZZ Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.43 per share, with $54.275 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.12.
