AZZ (AZZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.82, changing hands as low as $43.78 per share. AZZ Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.43 per share, with $55.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.03.
