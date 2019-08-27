Azul to Begin Flights on Fort Lauderdale-Belo Horizonte Route

In a bid to cater to the growing air travel demand, Azul SA AZUL has announced a nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Tickets for this thrice weekly flight are available for sale now with operations set to begin on Dec 16, 2019.





Rising demand for the carrier's services can be gauged from the consistent increase in its passenger traffic. As an evidence, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) - measuring revenues generated per kilometer per passenger (or traffic) - climbed as high as 21.3% year over year in the second quarter. The metric was up 28.3% and 2.9% on the domestic and international fronts, respectively.Coming back to Azul's newly-announced service, the airline will serve a total of four Brazilian cities nonstop from Fort Lauderdale following the commencement of the new operation. Also, with the initiation of new services, the airline will operate flights six times weekly to the United States from the state of Minas Gerais (capital of which is Belo Horizonte). Moreover, this latest US expansion adds to the carrier's existing service from Belo Horizonte to Orlando. The A330 widebody aircraft having comfortable seats among other modern facilities will ply on the Fort Lauderdale-Belo Horizonte route.

Azul carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS , Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Shares of Controladora Vuela, Copa Holdings and Gol Linhas have rallied more than 57%, 26% and 18%, respectively, so far this year.



