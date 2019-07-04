Quantcast

Azores to capitalise on record low yields

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - The Autonomous Region of Azores is hoping to capitalise on record low European government yields to tap the market with a potential 10-year euro.

The archipelago, which alongside Madeira is one of the autonomous regions of Portugal, has mandated Beka Finance and Credit Agricole for the up to €223.5m trade.

"The market has never been this supportive for smaller issuers to come to the market," said a banker away from the deal.

Portuguese bonds have rallied since Draghi's Sintra speech on June 18, when he said the ECB could ease policy again if inflation failed to increase.

Ten-years reached a record low of 0.28% on Wednesday after Christine Lagarde was nominated to replace Draghi as head of the central bank.

Fitch assigned a BBB- (stable) rating on Wednesday, reflecting what it called the region's high debt in relation to operating revenue.

The issuer is also rated by Moody's, which raised it a notch in October to Ba1 (stable) shortly after upping the sovereign to Baa3.

According to an investor presentation, its debt stock as a percentage of GDP remains at sustainable levels, at 39.2% as of December 2017, well below the European Union average of 81.6%.

Portugal, for comparison, is rated Baa3/BBB/BBB/BBB by Moody's/S&P/Fitch/DBRS.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar