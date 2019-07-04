Azores to capitalise on record low yields

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - The Autonomous Region of Azores is hoping to capitalise on record low European government yields to tap the market with a potential 10-year euro.

The archipelago, which alongside Madeira is one of the autonomous regions of Portugal, has mandated Beka Finance and Credit Agricole for the up to €223.5m trade.

"The market has never been this supportive for smaller issuers to come to the market," said a banker away from the deal.

Portuguese bonds have rallied since Draghi's Sintra speech on June 18, when he said the ECB could ease policy again if inflation failed to increase.

Ten-years reached a record low of 0.28% on Wednesday after Christine Lagarde was nominated to replace Draghi as head of the central bank.

Fitch assigned a BBB- (stable) rating on Wednesday, reflecting what it called the region's high debt in relation to operating revenue.

The issuer is also rated by Moody's, which raised it a notch in October to Ba1 (stable) shortly after upping the sovereign to Baa3.

According to an investor presentation, its debt stock as a percentage of GDP remains at sustainable levels, at 39.2% as of December 2017, well below the European Union average of 81.6%.

Portugal, for comparison, is rated Baa3/BBB/BBB/BBB by Moody's/S&P/Fitch/DBRS.