Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Axis Capital Holdings Limited ( AXS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.79, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $59.79, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.92 and a 23.87% increase over the 52 week low of $48.27.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and Progressive Corporation ( PGR ). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 150.39%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AXS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an decrease of -3.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AXS at 0.81%.