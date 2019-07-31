AXIS Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported second-quarter 2019 operating income of $1.62 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.8%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 27.6% year over year.





The company noted pricing momentum across substantially all business linesOperating revenues of about $1.26 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. However, the top line declined 3.1% year over year.Gross premiums written declined 0.2% year over year to about $1.6 billion, largely attributable to a 6% decrease in Insurance, largely offset by a 9% rise in Reinsurance segments. It increased 1% on a constant currency basis.Net investment income increased 25.5% year over year to nearly $137.9 million.Total expenses in the quarter under review declined 4.9% year over year to $1.1 billion, courtesy of the reduced net losses and loss expenses, interest expense and financing costs, transaction and reorganization expenses.Combined ratio deteriorated 300 basis points (bps) to 96.1%.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Segmental Results



Insurance : Gross premiums written fell 6% year over year to $968.3 million due to repositioning of the portfolio and accident and health lines due to the non-renewal of a significant contract. Net premiums earned declined 1% year over year to $537.3 million



Underwriting income of $11.3 million plunged 80% year over year. Combined ratio deteriorated 740 bps to 97.8%.



Reinsurance : Gross premiums written increased 8.9% year over year to $679.4 million driven by new business. Net premiums earned however declined 3.6% year over year to $586.3 million.



Underwriting income of $67.4 million increased 13.7% year over year. Combined ratio improved 160 bps year over year to 89.1%.



Financial Standing



AXIS Capital exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion, down 40% from 2018-end level.



Senior notes totaled $1.4 billion, up 3.4% from 2018 end.



Book value per share increased 6% from first quarter end to $55.99 as of Jun 30, 2019.



Operating return on equity totaled 14.3% in the second quarter.



Dividend Update



The company announced a dividend of 40 cents per share in the reported quarter. Over the past year, total dividend declared was $1.59 per share.



Zacks Rank



AXIS Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Performance of Other Insurers



Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV missed the same.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>