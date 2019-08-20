AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ( EQH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.53, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EQH was $20.53, representing a -11.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.21 and a 39.47% increase over the 52 week low of $14.72.

EQH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). EQH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports EQH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.3%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EQH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.