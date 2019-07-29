AXA buys Paris shopping centres from Hammerson and Eurocommercial for $752 mln

Reuters





PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers has agreed to buy two Paris shopping and leisure centres for 676 million euros ($752 million) from Hammerson and Eurocommercial Properties , adding potentially lucrative retail assets to AXA's portfolio.

AXA's investment arm said on Monday that it was buying a 75% stake in Paris' Italie Deux retail and leisure centre from British property group Hammerson for 473 million euros.

AXA also announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in the 'Passage du Havre' complex near Paris' St Lazare station from Eurocommercial Properties for 203 million euros.

The sales came as Hammerson announced a dip in interim rental income.

($1 = 0.8989 euros)