AX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.68, changing hands as high as $28.81 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $36.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.78.
