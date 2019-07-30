AVX Corporation (AVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

AVX Corporation ( AVX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AVX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.08, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVX was $15.08, representing a -29.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.48 and a 6.12% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

AVX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). AVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.95%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.