AVT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $40.87 per share. Avnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $33.55 per share, with $49.405 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.98.
