Aug 1 (Reuters) - Avon products Inc missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by lower demand for its beauty products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company, which is in the process of being bought by Brazil'sNatura Cosmeticos SA , said second-quarter revenue fell 13% to $1.17 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.