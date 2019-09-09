Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Avnet, Inc. ( AVT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.82, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVT was $43.82, representing a -10.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.03 and a 30.61% increase over the 52 week low of $33.55.

AVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). AVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.14%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R ( RWK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an decrease of -6.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVT at 1.39%.