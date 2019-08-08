Quantcast

Aviva H1 operating profit up 1%, reviews Asia business

By Reuters

Reuters


By Lena Masri

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British life and general insurer Aviva on Thursday posted a forecast-beating 1% rise in first-half operating profit, driven by strong performance in its general business and said it was reviewing its Asian operations.

Britain's second-largest insurer said operating profit rose to 1.45 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) in the six months to end-June from 1.44 billion pounds a year earlier, just beating a company-supplied analyst forecast for 1.43 billion pounds.

In his first interim results since being appointed chief executive in March, Maurice Tulloch said he was reviewing the company's Asian businesses, the latest move to restructure after announcing a series of changes in June.

"I am working with the Board to refresh Aviva's strategy and we have decided to review the strategic options for our Asian businesses," he said.

"Aviva's businesses in Asia have excellent growth and earnings potential and we are considering a range of options to help these businesses reach their potential."

($1 = 0.8219 pounds)





