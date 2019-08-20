Avista Corporation (AVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Avista Corporation ( AVA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.387 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.35, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVA was $46.35, representing a -12.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.70 and a 16.6% increase over the 52 week low of $39.75.

AVA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). AVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports AVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 3.17% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AVA at 10.09%.