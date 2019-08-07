Avista Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.15, changing hands as low as $44.02 per share. Avista Corp shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $52.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.97.
