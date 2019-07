Shutterstock photo





July 5 (Reuters) - UK aviation servicing company John Menzies Plc said on Friday it expects lower annual profit from last year, hurt by weak cargo volumes and flight schedule reductions.

Airlines operators have warned of a challenging market, partly due to overcapacity and European travellers holding off booking their summer holidays for fear of how the Brexit process will pan out.

The company also said it will save at least 10 million pounds as part of a cost-cutting plan.