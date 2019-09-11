Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Avianca Holdings S.A. ( AVH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.99, the dividend yield is 14.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVH was $2.99, representing a -50.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.99 and a 17.49% increase over the 52 week low of $2.55.

AVH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). AVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -45.05%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.