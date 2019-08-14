Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Avianca Holdings S.A. ( AVH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.94, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVH was $3.94, representing a -34.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.01 and a 36.81% increase over the 52 week low of $2.88.

AVH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). AVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -127.47%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.