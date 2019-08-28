AVGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.54, changing hands as low as $270.47 per share. Broadcom Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $208.23 per share, with $323.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $272.92.
