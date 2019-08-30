Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVY was $115, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.65 and a 38.74% increase over the 52 week low of $82.89.

AVY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). AVY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports AVY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.48%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an decrease of -4.42% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AVY at 5.05%.