Avast top boss to waive annual salary, bonus

July 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Avast Plc said Chief Executive Officer Ondrej Vlcek intends to indefinitely waive his annual salary and bonus, and instead receive a nominal annual salary of $1.

The company, which pioneered the "freemium" model in security software by giving away its basic product for free, said Vlcek would receive annual equity grants, but will donate his board director's fee - $100,000 a year - to charity.

