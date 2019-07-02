Quantcast

Avast top boss to waive annual salary, bonus

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Avast Plc said Chief Executive Officer Ondrej Vlcek intends to indefinitely waive his annual salary and bonus, and instead receive a nominal annual salary of $1.

The company, which pioneered the "freemium" model in security software by giving away its basic product for free, said Vlcek would receive annual equity grants, but will donate his board director's fee - $100,000 a year - to charity.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Avast Plc said Chief Executive Officer Ondrej Vlcek intends to indefinitely waive his annual salary and bonus, and instead receive a nominal annual salary of $1.

The company, which pioneered the "freemium" model in security software by giving away its basic product for free, said Vlcek would receive annual equity grants, but will donate his board director's fee - $100,000 a year - to charity.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar