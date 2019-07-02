Quantcast

Avast top boss to receive annual salary of $1

By Reuters

July 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Avast Plc said on Tuesday its new Chief Executive Officer Ondrej Vlcek will indefinitely waive his annual salary and bonus, and instead receive a $1 for his yearly pay.

Avast, which pioneered the "freemium" model in security software by giving away its basic product for free, said Vlcek would get annual equity grants, but will donate his board director's fee of $100,000 a year to charity.

Avast said the initial recipient of Vlcek's director's fee will be UK-based charity Demelza Hospice for Children.

Vlcek, a Czech national, started at Avast in 1995 as a developer and was part of the team that took the company public. He also led the integration of the consumer business after the company bought AVG in 2016.

Vlcek took over this year from Vince Steckler, the former long-time chief executive of Avast, who helped to develop the cyber security company.

The FTSE 250 company has diversified its revenue in recent years from its best known antivirus product to include services for e-commerce, browsing, advertising and analytics.





