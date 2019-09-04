Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Avangrid, Inc. ( AGR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.46, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGR was $51.46, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.47 and a 12.33% increase over the 52 week low of $45.81.

AGR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). AGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports AGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.81%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ( BTAL )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund ( CHEP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BTAL with an increase of 16.62% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of AGR at 2.85%.