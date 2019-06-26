AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( AVB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $204.41, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $204.41, representing a -3.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.75 and a 22.39% increase over the 52 week low of $167.01.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.25. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.74%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

iShares Trust ( ICF )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICF with an increase of 7.2% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 7.58%.