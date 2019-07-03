AVA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.80, changing hands as high as $44.84 per share. Avista Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $52.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.84.
