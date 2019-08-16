Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Autonomous vehicles are in testing by UPS (NYSE: UPS ) as its looks to reduce costs.
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Here's what to know about the UPS self-driving trucks.
- UPS autonomous vehicles are undergoing testing in Arizona.
- This has them travelling between Phoenix and Tucson.
- It started testing these autonomous vehicles back in May.
- The goal is to determine the effectiveness of using self-driving trucks in package transportation.
- This means that the trucks in use are tractor trailers.
- These tractor trailers are fitted with a computer capable of Level 4 Autonomous driving.
- That means that the AI is able to pilot the vehicle without any input from a driver.
- However, there are still driver's present in case there is a need for manual takeover.
- UPS is working with autonomous driving company TuSimple for these tests.
- The company has also made a minor investment in the company.
- UPS believes that there are several benefits from making to the switch to self-driving trucks.
- This includes cheaper costs, higher safety and reducing its carbon emissions.
- TuSimple is a relatively new company, having only formed in 2015.
- Despite this, it is moving forward with autonomous vehicles that could help shipping companies.
- Among this work is AI that is able to handle driving class 8 tractor-trailers for transportation purposes.
You can follow this link to learn more about the autonomous vehicles that UPS is testing out.
UPS stock was up 1% as of Friday morning, but is down 6% since the start of the year.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
