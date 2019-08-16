Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Autonomous vehicles are in testing by UPS (NYSE: UPS ) as its looks to reduce costs.

Here's what to know about the UPS self-driving trucks.

UPS autonomous vehicles are undergoing testing in Arizona.

This has them travelling between Phoenix and Tucson.

It started testing these autonomous vehicles back in May.

The goal is to determine the effectiveness of using self-driving trucks in package transportation.

This means that the trucks in use are tractor trailers.

These tractor trailers are fitted with a computer capable of Level 4 Autonomous driving.

That means that the AI is able to pilot the vehicle without any input from a driver.

However, there are still driver's present in case there is a need for manual takeover.

UPS is working with autonomous driving company TuSimple for these tests.

The company has also made a minor investment in the company.

UPS believes that there are several benefits from making to the switch to self-driving trucks.

This includes cheaper costs, higher safety and reducing its carbon emissions.

TuSimple is a relatively new company, having only formed in 2015.

Despite this, it is moving forward with autonomous vehicles that could help shipping companies.

Among this work is AI that is able to handle driving class 8 tractor-trailers for transportation purposes.

You can follow this link to learn more about the autonomous vehicles that UPS is testing out.

UPS stock was up 1% as of Friday morning, but is down 6% since the start of the year.

