Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.33, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADP was $164.33, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.50 and a 35.36% increase over the 52 week low of $121.40.

ADP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) and Infosys Limited ( INFY ). ADP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ADP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.99%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADP as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA )

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV )

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ( QQQE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HUSV with an increase of 8.36% over the last 100 days. VSDA has the highest percent weighting of ADP at 2.35%.