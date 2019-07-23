Automakers lift European shares to more than two-week high

Shutterstock photo

* Automakers post best day since early January

* Banking stocks lifted by strong earnings for UBS,Santander

* Pound weakness helps FTSE as Johnson wins race to be PM (Updates to close)

July 23 (Reuters) - A surge in automakers and strongearnings from Europe's banking heavyweights lifted the mainSTOXX 600 index to its highest level in more than two weeks onTuesday, with investors taking political upheaval in Britain andSpain in their stride.

The pan-European benchmark .STOXX closed at its highestsince July 4 as automakers .SXAP rallied 3.8% for theirstrongest performance since early January.

French auto parts supplier Faurecia EPED.PA jumped 11.5%after it maintained first-half profitability despite a China-leddecline in production, while Germany'sContinentalCONG.DE rose 6.3% despite issuing yet another profit warning theprevious day, while rival Hella HLE.DE gained 6.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N5OUurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O1VE

"Industrials are up because they are cheap and unloved andnone of them produced bad enough numbers," said Toby Clothier,co-head of Global Thematic Group at Mirabaud Securities inLondon.

"There is clearly some switching to cyclical things that arecheap in terms of old-fashioned metrics - earnings, dividendyield."

After a heavy sell-off in May on worries about a protractedU.S.-China trade dispute denting corporate profits, investorshave bought back into stock markets in Europe and elsewhere onexpectations that leading central banks will loosen monetarypolicy to encourage growth.

The European Central Bank could set the stage for aSeptember interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday and theU.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis pointsnext week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H3H7

Europe's banking index .SX7P , which has lagged most othersectors this year on expectations of lower interest rates,gained 2% after Swiss lender UBS UBSG.S reported its bestsecond-quarter results in nearly a decade, lifting its shares by2.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O0M4

Austrian chipmaker AMS AMS.S , meanwhile, climbed by 7.3%after it forecast a strong third quarter, helping to drive a 1%advance for the tech index .SX8P . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O174

Despite largely positive earnings so far, investors areconcerned momentum could soon falter. Data from Refinitiv showedcompanies listed on the STOXX 600 index are expected to report a0.5% drop in second-quarter earnings, a reversal from 0.2%growth forecast a week ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O5MA

Away from earnings, German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE rose4.4% on news that China's Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) hadbought a 5% stake in the company. The Auto-heavy German market .GDAXI was Europe's biggest gainer, rising 1.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O17X

The weak pound allied with the international exposure ofLondon's FTSE 100 .FTSE helped the index to firm slightlyafter Boris Johnson won the contest to be Britain's new primeminister, with investors concerned he could lead Britain towardsa no-deal Brexit. GBP/.L

Better than expected results for Spanish lender Santander SAN.MC , which gained 3.6%, helped investors shrug off newsthat Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed in a firstattempt to win parliament's backing to form a government. He nowhas two days to try to strike a deal with the far-left UnidasPodemos before the second vote. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O30Furn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O0I9 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging:sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

