Autoliv slashes full-year outlook after quarterly profit slide

By Reuters

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Sweden'sAutoliv cut its 2019 sales growth outlook on Friday, as the car safety equipment maker became the latest casualty of a deteriorating auto industry to report weaker than expected quarterly earnings.

Autoliv said it was stepping up actions to curb costs, which included plans to cut about 5% of its indirect workforce and implement a sharper purchasing process. During the quarter, it cut 1,200 jobs.

Several carmakers, including Autoliv's top customers Daimler and BMW , along with its suppliers have issued warnings in recent weeks as an expected recovery in demand has not panned out and trade wars inflate costs.

"The uncertainty remains high in a falling market and we currently do not see any signs of a turnaround in light vehicle demand. Therefore we now indicate lower full year 2019 sales and profitability," CEO Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

The company, which competes with Joyson Safety Systems and ZF TRW, forecast organic sales growth of 1% to 3% for 2019 and an adjusted operating margin of 9.0% to 9.5%, compared to its previous expectations of around 5% and about 10.5% respectively.

It also reported a fall in second-quarter operating profit to $170 million from $229 million a year ago. Analysts on an average had expected $199 million according to Refinitiv data.





