Quantcast

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Autoliv, Inc. ( ALV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ALV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.83, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALV was $65.83, representing a -31.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.83 and a 7.79% increase over the 52 week low of $61.07.

ALV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). ALV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ALV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.99%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALV as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund ( DXGE )
  • iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund ( EWG )
  • Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF ( DBGR )
  • iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund ( EUFN )
  • Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF ( HDEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DBGR with an decrease of -1.29% over the last 100 days. DXGE has the highest percent weighting of ALV at 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar