Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Autoliv, Inc. ( ALV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ALV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.83, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALV was $65.83, representing a -31.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.83 and a 7.79% increase over the 52 week low of $61.07.

ALV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). ALV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ALV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.99%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALV as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund ( DXGE )

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund ( EWG )

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF ( DBGR )

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund ( EUFN )

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF ( HDEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DBGR with an decrease of -1.29% over the last 100 days. DXGE has the highest percent weighting of ALV at 8.8%.