Autoliv Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.45, changing hands as high as $76.92 per share. Autoliv Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $61.07 per share, with $104.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.00.
