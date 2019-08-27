Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) have been under heavy selling pressure, falling as much as 18%, ever since the computer-assisted design software giant reported first quarter revenue and earnings that missed analyst's consensus estimates.

The company, which specializes in software that allows architects, engineers, manufacturers, among other industries, to design complicated projects in three dimensions, will look to atone for the Q1 disappointment when it reports second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Concerns about a possible slowdown in the global economy, particularly in manufacturing, has hurt investor optimism.

The company is in a multi-year transition from a licensing-focused business to a Software-as-a-Service model. While this shift has hurt its financials, the move is poised to pay strongly in the quarters and years ahead, yielding strong annual recurring revenue growth. On Tuesday the company must show that the Q1 miss was just a hiccup.

For the quarter that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Rafael, Calif.-based company to earn 61 cents per share on revenue of $786.98 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 19 cents per share on revenue of $611.7 million. For the full year, ending February 2020, earnings of $2.82 per share would rise 179% year over year, while full-year revenue of $3.28 billion would rise 27.7% year over year.

In the first quarter, Autodesk shares fell more than 9% immediately after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue and profits. Q1 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share fell 2 cents shy of estimates, while revenue of $735.5 million missed the $740 million analysts were looking for. And Although Q1 revenue grew 31% year over year, the closely-watched subscription revenue of $596 million fell just below the $599.6 million analysts were looking for.

But the recent pullback in the stock could be a good buying opportunity as the Q1 results didn’t dampen analysts' views of the company. Autodesk’s Q2 results are expected to benefit from a combination of factors including strong annual recurring revenues (ARR), which surged 32% year over year in Q1. The ARR growth highlights the successful transition the company is undertaking in the business model. The renewal rates are expected to continue in the second quarter.

What’s more, the company’s many acquisitions, including BuildingConnected, PlanGrid and Assemble Systems should strengthen Autodesk’s capabilities in its bread-and-butter market, while adding capabilities areas such as pre-construction and field execution. To the extent these deals can help boost cash flow, while strengthening both subscription and recurring revenues, the stock should respond favorably.

The Q2 results should also benefit from a rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program. In terms of valuation, analysts are increasingly positive about the company’s recent deals and what the Q2 results will reveal. Out of 25 analysts who cover the company, 14 rate ADSK at Strong Buy, four have a Buy rating, six rates the stock as a Hold and only one rates it a Sell. And with the stock down 20% from its 52-week high, the risk-reward tilts positively.

At the time of publication the author held shares of Autodesk.