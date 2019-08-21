Quantcast

Austria's CA Immo posts H1 profit rise of 2%

Reuters


VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Commercial property group CA Immo posted a 2% increase in first-half core profit, thanks to growing rental income following last year's building and acquisition spree.

Funds from operations (FFO I), a measure of recurring free cash flow and the company's key indicator for operational strength, came in at 64.5 million euros ($71.6 million), the group said on Wednesday.

CA Immo, which mainly invests in offices in Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe, confirmed its full-year forecast of recurring earnings (FFO I) of more than 125 million euros, up from last year's 118.5 million.

