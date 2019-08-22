Austria's AMS aims to complete Osram's integration within three years

Reuters





VIENNA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Austria's AMS aims to complete the integration of Osram Licht after a takeover within three years and then run the German company as a 100% subsidiary, the finance chief of the Swiss-listed group told Reuters.

AMS will focus on key technologies for the auto industry to realise the planned revenue growth, Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch said on Thursday, adding that "there will have to be a reduction of staff".

AMS' medium-term growth scenarios were based on solid projects with the automotive industry, he said.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy