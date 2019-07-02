Quantcast

Australia's Woolworths to demerge drinks and hospitality business after combining them

By Reuters

Reuters


July 3 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to combine its drinks and hospitality business, Endeavour Drinks and ALH Group, with the idea to eventually demerge it.

Australia's biggest supermarket chain said it expects to separate the combined business in 2020.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: WOW


