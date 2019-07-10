Australia's Woodside starts commissioning at Greater Enfield oil project

Reuters





By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Australia'sWoodside Petroleum Ltd has started commissioning activities at the $1.9 billion Greater Enfield oil project off the state of Western Australia, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Greater Enfield project is in the process of "commissioning and ramping up" production, one of the people said, adding that the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has been at the field for over a month now.

The project included the development of new oil resources and linking them to an existing oilfield called Vincent.

Production at the Vincent field, located 50 km (30 miles) offshore Exmouth, Western Australia, had been suspended since May 2018 so that the Ngujima-Yin FPSO could be modified to accommodate output from Greater Enfield.

Woodside operates the Greater Enfield project and has a 60% stake, while Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co , owns the remaining 40%. Production is expected to reach 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) when the project runs at full rate.

The project, scheduled to resume production in mid-2019, was on track, said a senior executive at Mitsui.

A Woodside spokeswoman said the company will provide an update on the project's status in its second-quarter results which will be released on July 18.

"Mitsui and Woodside will continue to jointly market Vincent crude, but at this stage no cargoes have been offered to the market," she said in an e-mail.

The first cargo of Vincent crude from the expanded production may load in August or September, said two trade sources.